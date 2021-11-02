Jury selection nearing completion in Ahmaud Arbery case

Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, heads into the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga with his attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Jury selection got underway with hundreds of people ordered to report for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only four more jurors are needed to move forward with the Ahmaud Arbery case and trial for the 3 men accused of murdering the 25-year-old South Georgia man.

Four more jurors would bring the number of potential jurors to 64. That pool of 64 will be used to whittle down the final 12 jurors and four alternates that will hear the case against the three men accused of killing Arbery.

Tuesday marks Day 11 of jury selection and begins at 8:30 a.m. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the upcoming holiday would not slow procedures, meaning the court will meet on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Opening arguments could begin as soon as Thursda