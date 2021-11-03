68º
Heavy police presence on Merrill Road at I-295

Joe McLean, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic is moving slowly along Merrill Road at the ramp for I-295, where a police investigation is underway.

Numerous cruisers were spotted at the scene just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirms that one person has been rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

