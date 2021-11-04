Man accused of lying to police about age after stabbing ‘uncle’ to appear in court today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was arrested and charged with murder in a deadly stabbing last month in Arlington is set to be arraigned Thursday in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Yery Medina-Ulloa originally provided identification of a 17-year-old when he was arrested in the death of a man he said was his uncle. That ID was later determined to be false.

Detectives found out from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Medina-Ulloa is 24 years old and from Honduras. Jail records show he was in Jacksonville for just two months before the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Medina-Ulloa told police he stabbed his “uncle” after he was struck by him. JSO said it found that the home had interior surveillance video, which showed the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a knife from a wooded area on Homard Place, where Medina-Ulloa was found walking, covered in blood.

Medina-Ulloa is currently being held without bond and ICE has a hold on him. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.