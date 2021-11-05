Tree branch falls on power lines, sparks Penman Road house fire, JFRD says

Crews responded to a house fire on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A tree branch fell on power lines on Friday afternoon, causing a fire at a home on Penman Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

It happened as a nor’easter brought wind and rain to the area.

Crews responded about 2:20 p.m. to the fire, and JFRD announced just over an hour later that the fire was under control.

JFRD thanked Beaches Energy for cutting the power quickly, ensuring the safety of the firefighters at the scene.