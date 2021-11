Veterans receive free admission at Jacksonville Zoo on Veterans Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All military veterans will get into the Jacksonville Zoo for free on Nov. 11 to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

“In honor of Veteran’s Day, all military veterans and active-duty service members may reserve ONE (1) free General Admission ticket valid only on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, presented by VyStar Credit Union,“ the Jacksonville Zoo said.

Military or Veteran ID is required and will be verified upon entrance.

Limited tickets are available. Offer not valid for dependents. Offer not combinable with Total Experience tickets or Kids Free November. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are nontransferable and nonrefundable.

Click here for more information and to reserve your ticket.