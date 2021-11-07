Walmart, CVS, Walgreens among pharmacies now giving COVID-19 vaccines to young children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some of the largest pharmacies in the country are now giving out COVID-19 vaccine shots for children 5 to 11.

Walgreens, Walmart and CVS started accepting online appointments for young children following the CDC’s sign-off Tuesday night of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group.

Walgreens started administering the pediatric doses at thousands of stores Saturday and CVS also started administering the vaccine this weekend.

Publix pharmacies in Florida started giving the shot Friday.

Pediatricians and primary care doctors, along with children’s hospitals and clinics at schools, will also start giving out shots.

For more information about where to get vaccine appointments for children, visit Vaccines.gov.