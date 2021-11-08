3 young people charged with murder in drive-by shooting of Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police announced Monday that two young men and a woman are charged with murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with the deadly shooting of a man on Aug. 8, 2020, on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

Police responding to the 1500 block of Milnor Street, near East 4th Street, at 1:26 a.m. that morning found a 19-year-old man shot in a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office no longer provides the identity of crime victims.

Homicide investigators identified and obtained arrest warrants for three suspects: Judah Randall, 21, Ki’nya Walters, 20, and Kaleb Howard, 18.