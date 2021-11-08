Berkman II implosion delayed again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It looks like Jacksonville’s iconic eyesore will survive for at least another month.

News4Jax learned Monday the planned implosion of the Berkman II, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been delayed.

The developer said it was delayed because of safety and other concerns.

It’s the second time the implosion of the building on the Northbank has been delayed in recent weeks.

Berkman II has been half-finished since 2007, when the parking garage collapsed while under construction killing construction worker Willie Edwards III, 26, and injuring 23 others.

No word yet on when it will be rescheduled for, but the developer is hoping to do it sometime after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.

The demolition will cost more than $2 million and is being paid by the developer. It’s proven to be more expensive than originally thought because they had to change the process several times.

As far as the exact time of the imploding, it will likely be in the morning, pending any weather issues.