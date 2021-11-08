67º
Photos show erosion, damage to St. Johns County oceanfront homes

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Photos show major damage to houses in South Ponte Vedra Beach and the Vilano Beach area. (Photo credit: Amy Maynor of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Residents are cleaning up after this weekend’s nor’easter wrecked some of their beachfront property.

Photos from SKY4 and News4Jax viewer Amy Maynor show erosion and damage to oceanfront homes in Ponte Vedra Beach, Vilano Beach, and other homes in St. Johns County.

RELATED | Ponte Vedra Beach residents survey damage left behind from weekend nor’easter

This past weekend’s nor’easter brought high tides, flooding, and strong winds to the first coast.

Now many oceanfront homes have damage and erosion. As of Monday, waves were still coming up to houses during high tide.

Residents in the south Ponte Vedra Beach area are cleaning up after this weekend’s nor’easter wrecked some of their beachfront property. The owner of one home told News4Jax they have lost eight feet of sand on their beach.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

