Photos show erosion, damage to St. Johns County oceanfront homes

Photos show major damage to houses in South Ponte Vedra Beach and the Vilano Beach area. (Photo credit: Amy Maynor of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Residents are cleaning up after this weekend’s nor’easter wrecked some of their beachfront property.

Photos from SKY4 and News4Jax viewer Amy Maynor show erosion and damage to oceanfront homes in Ponte Vedra Beach, Vilano Beach, and other homes in St. Johns County.

This past weekend’s nor’easter brought high tides, flooding, and strong winds to the first coast.

Now many oceanfront homes have damage and erosion. As of Monday, waves were still coming up to houses during high tide.