Woman arrested in Jacksonville for New York murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman wanted in connection to an execution-style killing in New York City is now in custody.

While the shooter’s name has not been released, New York Police Department Commissioner Shea said the suspect was arrested here in Jacksonville, nearly one thousand miles away from the crime scene.

“You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you”, Shea posted on Twitter.

The shooting happened on a sidewalk in a Brooklyn neighborhood in early August. Surveillance video of the shooting shows a woman in black leggings getting out of her car while holding a gun, casually walking up to Delia Johnson, and shooting her in the head at point-blank range while she talks with a group of people in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Moments after execution, the woman walks back to a car and speeds off. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Family members believe that Johnson was lured to the spot where she was killed.

She had been at a funeral earlier that day – and they believe the suspected shooter was also there.

Delia Johnson was a single mother with a 17-year-old daughter. Her family said she had no enemies that they know of.

In a GoFundMe posted by Johnson’s loved one’s family said:

“We are devastated at the loss of our beloved Delia, who was taken from us on the evening of August 4, 2021, in a senseless act of violence. Delia was brutally executed in broad daylight, in a manner that has gained national attention. Delia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and up and coming entrepreneur. Our loss is immense.”