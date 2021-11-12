Jacksonville-area hospitals say COVID-19 cases remain low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people are getting ready for the holiday season, and as travel is expected to pick up at the end of next week, roughly 20 states across the country are seeing an upward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

With more than 60% of people age 12 and up in Jacksonville vaccinated, cases remain low. Hospitals, like Baptist Medical Center and UF Health Jacksonville, say the numbers remain way down -- the lowest they have seen in seven months.

At Baptist hospital on Friday, there were 22 COVID patients, and of that number, five were at Wolfson Children Hospital

At UF Health Jacksonville, 10 people were said to be hospitalized with COVID. Ascension St. Vincent’s said nine people were hospitalized with the virus.

Health experts say the numbers are encouraging. News4Jax asked Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease expert, if the numbers give us an indication of what’s ahead, or if there is cause for concern due to the surge that’s being reported in other parts of the country.

“I hope maybe not, but if the last two years tells us anything, this virus seems to come in surges at different times at different parts of the country,” Reza said. “We don’t know exactly why that is happening.”

Reza and other medical experts say vaccinations are the key, and now that children are getting the shot, he hopes that will help. But he says even with the low transmission rate around Jacksonville, it would be ideal for those not vaccinated to do so.

Doctors also say -- don’t forget about the booster shots. Reports indicate that only 1/3 of all seniors eligible nationwide have received the booster.