MOSH appears step closer to Jacksonville Shipyards move

Renderings of envisioned Museum of Science and History, courtesy of MOSH.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science and History appears to be another step closer to moving to a new location at the Jacksonville Shipyards.

On Wednesday, the Downtown Investment Authority voted to publish a notice of disposition of the 2.5 acre parcel at the Shipyards for a civic attraction. If no one else shows interest after 30 days, the DIA will enter into negotiations with MOSH.

If another entity shows interest after 30 days, it will then be vetted by the DIA.

The move would be years down the road, and Jacksonville City Council approval is still needed.

There are big, historic changes happening on both sides of the river. In June, about a block from MOSH’s current location, River City Brewing company closed after 27 years to make room for a high-rise apartment building.

In October, the Jacksonville City Council voted in favor of an agreement to bring Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s $400 million riverfront development to Shipyards area.