Shipyards project on track for vote in Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council is set to review an agreement that would bring a $400 million riverfront development to the downtown area.

The bill that would allow Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s project to be built along the area known as the Jacksonville Shipyards -- and subsidize it with more than $100 million in tax dollars -- made its way through three City Council committees last week, setting it up for Tuesday’s vote.

The city could provide as much as $115 million of the project. Khan’s company, Iguana Investments, would invest $300 million. If approved, the project could be completed by December 2025.

“It’s a really big, really complex project,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping told News4Jax in a prior interview. “But I think it’s really going to change that part of downtown Jacksonville for generations to come.”

The plan includes building a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, office complex and marina facilities. Lamping believes this project will be a catalyst for other developments.