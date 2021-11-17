‘Strong diversion. Weak case,’ Rev. Jackson says of controversial comments by defense attorney in Arbery case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Rev. Jesse Jackson traveled from Brunswick to a church in Jacksonville on Tuesday, speaking with supporters of the family of Ahmaud Arbery.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of the men who are accused of chasing and killing Arbery.

Jackson’s presence inside the courtroom has come under fire, notably by attorney Kevin Gough, who represents William “Roddie” Bryan. He made comments in the courtroom last week that sparked controversy.

“We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here or other Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence a jury in this case,” Gough said last Thursday.

The judge later said that he would not exclude any particular group of people from the courtroom. But on Tuesday, Gough filed a motion to prohibit, in his words, “any further conduct that may influence jurors that might interfere with a fair trial.”

When asked Tuesday for his response to Gough’s comments made in court, Jackson told News4Jax: “Strong diversion. Weak case.”

Jackson continued, “I think we’d be best not to feed into analyzing him.”

Jackson has been in the courtroom, watching the case unfold and offering his support to Arbery’s family.

“It has been painful and what Rev. Jackson has done is sat there and held their hands,” said Barbara Arnwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Supporters and demonstrators say they’re using Gough’s controversial comments as motivation, and will continue showing even more support inside and outside the Glynn County Courthouse.

“I have faith in the jury,” Jackson said. “More than when I came.”

The defense is expected to present its case later this week after the state rested its case on Tuesday.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Arbery.