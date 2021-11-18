3 indicted for 1st-degree murder, including man accused of stabbing uncle to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Thursday evening announced three indictments for first-degree murder by a grand jury in Duval County cases.

Yery Noel Medina Ulloa has pleaded not guilty to stabbing his uncle to death in Arlington. Detectives found out from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Medina-Ulloa is 24 years old and from Honduras. Jail records show he was in Jacksonville for just two months before the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Medina-Ulloa told police he stabbed his “uncle” after he was struck by him. JSO said it found that the home had interior surveillance video, which showed the incident.

Zebulon Perkins had previously been indicted for the murder of Atlantic Coast High School teacher Vivian James. He’s now been indicted on an additional charge of first-degree murder in a 2019 killing and is also facing charges of burglary, dealing in stolen property, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Randall Brown is charged with murder in an incident at a home on Brooklyn Road that left a 39-year-old man dead.