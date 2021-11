JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s body was pulled from a swimming pool Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Stardust Court off Merrill Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Chris Stevens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at about 12 p.m. after a call from a maintenance worker. Stevens said there were no indications of foul play and no signs of trauma.

The incident was being investigating as an undetermined death, Stevens said.