Putnam County man wins $1M prize playing scratch-off game

An image of the $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. (Photo credit: Meredyth Hope Norrman)

A 26-year-old Putnam County man claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on South U.S. Highway 17 in San Mateo. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.97.