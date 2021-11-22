More than $196 million up for grabs in Northeast Florida

For a second year, News4Jax is teaming up with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' office for the Holiday Money Hunt.

If you want some money — no strings attached — then you’re in luck. Of the $2.5 billion in unclaimed cash and property being held by the state, more than $196 million belongs to people in Northeast Florida.

The money being held comes from a long list of places like forgotten bank accounts, credit card balances, rebates, paychecks, utility deposits and more. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and his office keep it all safe until the rightful owners come forward to claim it.

DO YOU HAVE UNCLAIMED PROPERTY? CHECK YOUR NAME HERE.

For a second year, News4Jax is teaming up with Patronis’ office for the Holiday Money Hunt to get the word out about all the unclaimed cash and property that’s just sitting there.

In 11 Northeast Florida counties, more than $196 million is up for grabs. Look below to see what’s available county-by-county.

If you want to see how much is available in your neighborhood, from Fernandina Beach to Fruit Cove and beyond, check the interactive map for your ZIP code below.

It’s not just money that’s available, it’s property, too. For example, people in Northeast Florida need to come forward and claim a silver bar weighing more than 6 pounds, silver coins, a Canadian gold coin and a Hamilton open-face pocket watch.

Tell your friends and family and share this link so they can check their names and businesses to see if they are the rightful owner of any of the state’s $1.5 billion in unclaimed cash and property: https://fltreasurehunt.gov/.