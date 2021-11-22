‘Stand your ground’ petition filed in deadly shooting outside St. Augustine bar

Luis Casado is pictured on left, and Adam Amoia is on right.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A “stand your ground” petition has been filed in the deadly shooting of Adam Amoia, a man who investigators say was killed during an altercation outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine.

Luis Casado is charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed firearm in the shooting, which occurred in May.

In the petition, Patrick Canan, Casado’s attorney, states that Amoia and another man “began to suddenly and in concert violently attack” Casado “for no apparent reason.”

Casado was seen talking with several of Amoia’s friends outside the bar, a conversation that the petition says “was of no real significance and certainly nothing threatening.” The petition says “Amoia, drunk and leaning on the wall, suddenly became aggressive and insisted that Mr. Casado leave immediately,” even though Casado “did nothing to incite rudeness or violence.”

The petition says that before Casado had a chance to “make sense of Mr. Amoia’s bizarre request,” Amoia shoved him, then hit him in the face, knocking off his glasses, rendering Casado legally blind. It states the other man then punched Casado and Amoia followed that by hitting Casado four more times in the face, when Casado “found himself forced up against a wall.”

The petition says after Amoia hit Casado two more times, “he was afraid for his life and shot his firearm to prevent serious bodily injury or even death.”

The petition points out the sequence took 15 seconds and was caught on surveillance video. Casado’s lawyer notes that his client has no prior criminal history, but that both Amoia and the other man do.

The petition also includes the toxicology report on Amoia’s body from the medical examiner. Amoia’s blood alcohol concertation level was .266, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Florida. The report found he also had hydrocodone and marijuana in his system.

A judge has set an April date for the stand your ground hearings.