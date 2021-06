The shooting took place outside Dos Gatos on Hypolita Street in downtown St. Augustine.

A man was indicted Tuesday on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of another man last month in downtown St. Augustine.

A grand jury also indicted Luis Casado on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited establishment.

The indictment comes a month after Adam Amoia, 37, was shot and killed outside Dos Gatos, a bar on Hypolita Street, on May 29.

Casado told officers he fired in self-defense after being punched, according to the initial incident report.