Florida sports betting shut down after federal judge’s ruling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sports betting in Florida is on hold after a federal district court judge ruled Monday the state’s 2021 Gaming Compact with the Seminole Tribe is invalid.

The Seminole gaming pact was signed in April, approved by lawmakers in May and allowed to go into effect by the Department of the Interior when the 45-day review period expired without a comment. But the compact was immediately met with legal challenges.

Under the so-called “hub-and-spoke design,” the tribe could take bets from any phone anywhere under the theory that it was legal because the servers are located on tribal lands. When asked about the decision this morning in Broward County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he thought the decision would be appealed.

“We also knew when you do hub and spoke, it was an unsettled legal issue. We structured the compact so the compact was preserved for the casinos and other stuff. So we’re going to be getting revenue. Obviously we’ll be getting less revenue from sports betting if we are not able to do hub-and-spoke. But I would imagine that’s going to be appealed,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Ft. Lauderdale.

Ad

But an appeal is problematic. The tribe was not a party to the suit and neither is the state. Only the Department of Interior can appeal. And because it wasn’t briefed beforehand, the state may not get any revenue since the compact signed in 2010 is now in effect.

The governor’s office said Tuesday the legal team is trying to figure out its options.

The compact had allowed sports betting starting October 15, as well as craps and roulette, none of which were previously legal in Florida.

Florida would potentially receive $20 billion over the next 30 years under the agreement.