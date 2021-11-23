55º
Jacksonville’s downtown library to reopen in December, mayor says

Curry: Monoclonal antibody treatment to be moved to different location

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Public Library’s main location downtown will reopen to the public on Dec. 13, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday.

The library has been closed since it became a site for monoclonal antibody treatments in August.

“We are fortunate to have a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases in the @CityofJax, allowing us to move the monoclonal antibody treatment to an alternate location,” Curry said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

The alternate location was not immediately announced, but Curry said his team will be releasing additional information.

