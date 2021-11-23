Jacksonville’s downtown library to reopen in December, mayor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Public Library’s main location downtown will reopen to the public on Dec. 13, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday.
The library has been closed since it became a site for monoclonal antibody treatments in August.
“We are fortunate to have a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases in the @CityofJax, allowing us to move the monoclonal antibody treatment to an alternate location,” Curry said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
The alternate location was not immediately announced, but Curry said his team will be releasing additional information.
2. I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support providing this life-saving treatment to our citizens as we continue to fight against COVID-19. My team will release more information to the media today, including the cleaning plan, library hours & new Regeneron location.— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) November 23, 2021