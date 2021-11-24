Fallen veteran JFRD captain remembered with honorary street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fire Capt. Thomas Barber, with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, was honored Tuesday by the city council, which approved an ordinance that establishes an honorary street in his memory.

According to the council’s agenda, roadway markers will be built on Manor Drive extending from Timuquana Road to Old Timuquana Road.

The 21-year veteran of JFRD died at age 51. He is survived by his wife, three children and both of his parents.

The cause of death was not publicly released. Since Barber died was within 24 hours of his last service call, it’s considered a line-of-duty death and he will receive full fire department honors.

According to JFRD, Barber was assigned to Rescue 25 and he had served on the Westside for the majority of his career. He was raised in Baker County and returned there after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War. He started his fire career as a volunteer with the Baker County Fire Department.

Barber was buried with full military honors after a procession to the Jacksonville National Cemetery.