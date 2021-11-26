Jury selection for Kimberly Kessler murder trial to start Monday

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the murder trial of Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing her co-worker at a Nassau County hair salon in 2019.

Kessler is believed to be the last person to see Joleen Cummings alive. Cummings’ body has never been recovered. The mother of three was reported missing when she didn’t pick up her children for Mother’s Day in 2018.

Kessler was charged with Cummings’ murder after deputies said blood evidence was found at the Tangles Hair Salon in Nassau County where the two worked together. Kessler was initially charged with stealing Cummings’ SUV a few days after Cummings vanished.

A new motion by Kessler’s lawyers suggests Cummings could have become “physically violent” with Kessler in an ongoing dispute over drugs in the salon. The defense is also accusing the prosecution of withholding evidence that Cummings had drugs in her purse around the time she disappeared.

The defense is asking the judge for a hearing on the drug evidence and has also filed yet another motion for a mental competency review.

The motion points out that there had been a “fairly violent fight” at Tangles and that blood from both women was found throughout the salon.

The defense has never acknowledged that Cummings is dead, and her body has never been found.

Kessler has had three mental competency evaluations. She was ruled not competent for prosecution in the first one in 2019. But Judge James Daniel found she was competent for prosecution — in 2020 and earlier this year. Last week, he denied a defense motion for a fourth mental competency evaluation.

The defense filed its latest request Monday, a week before jury selection is set to begin.

The case attracted national attention when in first broke in part because authorities said Kessler, who went by Jennifer Sybert, has used 17 different aliases over the years.