54º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

St. Augustine man killed in wrong-way crash along I-295

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Crash, Morning Show
Crash on I-295 at Baymeadows (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning along I-295 at Baymeadows Road causing all lanes to be closed.

Troopers said a 42-year-old man from the Dominican Republic was driving northbound in the left southbound lane of I-295 when it hit a van head-on.

The vehicles spun before stopping in the middle of the interstate.

The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 26-year-old driver in the van died at the scene, according to FHP.

Both were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.