Family’s dogs killed, 3 people injured in Middleburg house fire

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A Middleburg family’s home was destroyed due to a fire that sparked while four people inside were asleep.

A friend of the family told News4JAX that the fire, which occurred Sunday night, killed the family’s dogs. Three of the four people who were inside -- a 6-month-old child, a mother and grandmother -- had to be intubated because of smoke inhalation. A 3-year-old was also inside.

Hannah Gibbs works with the mother, Jessica, at a farm in St. Augustine. She said the grandmother, Sam, woke up to the fire.

Gibbs said Jessica grabbed the 6-month-old and Sam went to get the 3-year-old. She said in the process, the youngest child got scared and ran back into the mother’s room.

“From there the house was already up in flames,” Gibbs said. “Grandma had to run outside and break the window and when she did that she sliced her hand up.”

Gibbs said because the mother, grandmother and child had to be intubated, she had to be the one to tell the story.

“The 6-month-old is still intubated. Her lungs are swollen,” Gibbs said.

Of the 10 dogs the family had, only one is still alive, and Gibbs is asking for support from the community to help the family get back on its feet.

Gibbs writes on GoFundMe:

“I am asking that if you have anything to donate (clothing, furniture or toys) please reach out to me. If you want to donate some money so they can secure a new place to live for when everyone is okay then please do so here.

“These funds will be used by the family only to help them get into a new place to live and help them buy there things they need.”