Heavy police presence reported in Nassau County neighborhood

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Tags: Nassau County
Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies block a road in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood. (WJXT)

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Multiple callers have reported a heavy police presence in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood in Callahan.

Neighbors said crime scene tape was visible and multiple roads in the neighborhood are completely blocked off.

A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is a law enforcement presence in the neighborhood on Deer Run Road near Yellow Jacket Drive.

She could not provide further information but said a media briefing is being set up.

News4JAX has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as we learn more information.

Neighbors reported police activity on Deer Run Road in Nassau County.

