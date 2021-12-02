Who is William Broyles, Nassau man accused of killing wife, daughter & son?

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Church musician. Happily married.

These words used to describe William Broyles appear in his bio on the staff page of the Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church website, where on Wednesday he was listed as its director of music ministries.

Earlier in the day, he was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, Broyles fatally shot his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son at their home in Callahan.

“When he was asked why he didn’t just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that,” Leeper said during a news conference.

As revealed on the staff page, the church writes that Broyles, who apparently goes by Bill, has been its church musician for 23 years, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.

“Bill has been happily married for 30 years to Candace and they have three children, sons Evan and Aaron and daughter Cara, along three crazy Corgi pups,” his bio reads. “In his free time, Bill enjoys all types of outdoor activities, reworking older cars, and home and garden projects.”

The bio notes that Broyles began studying piano and organ at an early age at Coatesville Presbyterian Church in Southeastern Pennsylvania. It states he participated in the marching and concert bands, orchestra, drama and touring vocal groups.

“Bill believes that music was created by God for his Glory and that the church stands as a witness to the grace and lordship of Jesus when our music glorifies him in worship and life,” the bio reads.

A request for comment from multiple people at the church, including the pastor, was not returned at the time of publication.

Broyles is held in the Nassau County Jail. Sheriff Leeper said there was no history of domestic issues at his home address.