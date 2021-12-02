Funeral arrangements set for former UCF, University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr.

Central Florida's Otis Anderson Jr. (2) returns a punt for a long touchdown against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for former University of Central Florida and University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at University Christian Church on University Boulevard.

The funeral is set for Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Southside Church of God in Christ on Emerson Street.

Anderson Jr., 23, died in a shooting Monday, Nov. 29, at his parents’ home on Jacksonville’s Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the residence in the Forest Trails area where they found Anderson Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Investigators said a second person — identified as Anderson Jr.’s mother, Denise Anderson — was suffering from multiple graze wounds and was hospitalized.

Ad

Anderson Jr. died at the scene. Police said his mother was later discharged from the hospital.

His father, 52-year-old Otis Anderson Sr., is charged with murder and attempted murder in the case.

RELATED: Former UCF, University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr. killed in Northside shooting | ‘He loved everybody:’ Otis Anderson Jr.’s impact went beyond football field

Ad

At UC, Anderson Jr. was a versatile player who shined on both sides of the football. He and Hussein Howe Jr. were a potent 1-2 punch out of the backfield during back-to-back state championship seasons in 2015-16. When Howe graduated following the 2015 season, Anderson Jr. became the primary back and excelled. He was a Times-Union Super 24 selection during his senior season in 2016.

But where he really took off was in college with the Knights. Anderson Jr. played as a true freshman with UCF and his production increased by the season. He amassed 3,708 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns with the Knights in Scott Frost’s offense. Anderson Jr. played on UCF’s 13-0 team in 2017. Anderson Jr. averaged 6.1 yards per carry at UCF, which ranks second in program history behind Greg McCrae (6.45).

Ad

We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.



Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/b99DfoDytl — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 30, 2021

After leaving UCF, Anderson Jr. was briefly a member of the Los Angels Rams this season. Anderson Jr. spent training camp with the Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft but was cut from the practice squad in September, according to CBS Sports.