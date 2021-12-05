‘Grinch’ seen stealing Christmas decorations from Yulee home

Two Christmas chickens that were stolen from a Yulee home.

Someone that is being referred to as “The Grinch” struck a Yulee neighborhood last month.

In the middle of the night, someone could be seen on camera getting out of a truck and stealing two Christmas chicken decorations from Brian and Tabatha Strauder’s front yard.

“I was upset. I felt violated. It made me really upset that somebody would do something like that,” said Strauder.

The theft happened on Nov. 24 in the Timbercreek Plantation in Yulee. Strauder reported the theft to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office but has no idea who the Grinch is.

“To take stuff out of someone’s yard when we go all out for Christmas, it hurts,” said Strauder. The Strauders’ home is typically decked out with decorations and twinkling lights wrapped around the home, synced to Christmas music.

“We try to capture the reason for the season because it’s not about gift-giving, it’s not about receiving it’s about the presence of our Lord being born that day,” she added.

Strauder said she doesn’t plan to press charges.

“I just want them to stop,” she said. “It’s wrong. It’s one of the 10 Commandments thou shall not steal.

She just hopes the Grinch, leaves the neighborhood alone.

If you know anything about the theft, you’re asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.