Jacksonville pharmacy owner found not guilty of federal health care fraud, kickbacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury found Greg Carter, owner of Carter’s Ortega Pharmacy, not guilty of federal health care fraud charges.

The health care fraud investigation began in 2015 when Carter contacted authorities to inform them of concerns he had regarding questionable practices, which led to Carter becoming a part of a criminal investigation despite him initiating the report to the authorities.

Eleven people were indicted in November of 2019. The indictments stated a Jacksonville marketing firm pushed medications and creams to TRICARE beneficiaries for high reimbursement rates and kickbacks.

Greg Carter’s father, William (Bill) Carter, had been the owner of Carter’s Ortega Pharmacy and Park & King Pharmacy, both based in Jacksonville, for many years. In 2002, Greg Carter purchased both pharmacies from his father.

Carter maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and federal indictment. He continued to cooperate with authorities until the jury returned the not guilty verdict.

“After their careful and thoughtful deliberations, the jury’s verdict demonstrates what I have said from the beginning – I am not guilty of committing a crime, nor would I ever condone any illegal activities,” said Carter. “I would also like to thank my team, the community and my family and friends for all of their support for the six-and-a-half-year duration of this case.”

“As the government’s case against Mr. Carter has been concluded, he is able to continue his work serving the community that relies on Carter’s Ortega Pharmacy,” concluded Ron Kozlowski, Carter’s attorney.

According to court records, here’s the status of other defendants named in this case: