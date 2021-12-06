Watch: Incredible video shows man swimming with dolphins off Jacksonville Beach

This video, which was captured by Alane Wright, shows Robert Reid swimming with dolphins Monday morning off Jacksonville Beach.

This is not something you see every day.

Reid told News4JAX that he was swimming when he heard them squeaking and chirping under the water and then they surfaced about 10 feet away. He said it scared him a bit at first until he saw the curved fins and realized they were dolphin fins — not shark fins. He said they followed him for about a quarter of a mile and kept getting closer.

He said he could feel their movement in the water at one point — which made it a little difficult to swim because their water movement was pushing against him. At one point, he said, a dolphin swam right up underneath him and he watched him with his goggles on.

“They were incredibly close, but I was pushing to put in some real yardage in the morning and just kept breathing to the left so I could see them,” Reid said. “It never felt like I was in danger. They just seemed to be curious and playing. They were never aggressive.”

