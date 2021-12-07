COVID-19 vaccination rate in Duval County at 60%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County on Monday, Dec. 6, provided a COVID-19 update to a Jacksonville City Council committee.

Looking at the COVID-19 vaccination rate, it was at 60% in Duval County at last check. For just children, it was lower: 12.6% for those ages 12 to 18, and 2% for those ages 5 to 11.

As for the omicron variant, as of Friday, Dec. 3, there were no cases of omicron in Jacksonville. Health department officials said the state lab tests for the new variant — but not every sample. They are doing this for surveillance purposes. It can take up to two weeks before someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to find out if it’s omicron.

Testing sites at community centers in Jacksonville are set to remain open until the end of January.

And the monoclonal antibody treatment center at the Jacksonville Public Library’s main location downtown will move to the Joseph Lee Center at 5120 Perry St. on Friday, Dec 10. At last check, more than 11,000 people had been treated at the site.

The main library downtown is expected to reopen at early as Monday, Dec. 13, after deep cleaning.