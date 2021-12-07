Kimberly Kessler again removed as witness testimony continues in murder trial

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Judge James Daniel again gave Kimberly Kessler a chance to participate in the courtroom during her murder trial -- an effort which lasted less than a minute Tuesday morning.

As soon as the judge started speaking with Kessler, she cut him off, saying, “No, I refuse this counsel. I always have.” He tried to say more, and she said, “It’s injustice, and you know it. Jordan Beard is Joleen’s cousin” — an accusation about one of her former defense attorneys that has been proven untrue.

Kessler was again taken to a holding room, where she can see and hear the trial but can’t interfere. Daniel said she can ask to be brought back into the courtroom at any time.

WATCH LIVE: Murder trial continues for Kimberly Kessler in death of co-worker Joleen Cummings

Ad

Once Kessler was removed, one of her attorneys again requested a mental health evaluation, which the judge denied.

The jurors were then brought into the courtroom and the witness testimony began for the day, starting with a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was a detective with the Crime Scene Unit at the time of Cummings’ disappearance.

Prosecutors showed a timeline Monday in the Nassau County Courthouse, highlighting Kessler’s purchases and internet searches, as well as surveillance video, in the days surrounding 34-year-old mother of three Joleen Cummings’ disappearance in 2018.

Kessler is accused of murdering Cummings, her co-worker at Tangles Hair Salon. Cummings’ body has not been found.

Opening statements in Kessler’s trial began Monday, followed by several witnesses, including Anne Johnson, Cummings’ mother.

Johnson testified that it wasn’t her daughter’s personality to just disappear.

Ad

“She didn’t even acknowledge her birthday,” Johnson said.

Kessler charged in death of Nassau County salon co-worker Joleen Cummings

Cummings was first reported missing in May 2018, after she never showed up to pick up her children on Mother’s Day.

Multiple witnesses testified that they went to Tangles Hair Salon on May 12, 2018, and saw hairdressers Cummings and Kessler. It’s the last day Cummings was seen. Cummings’ ex-husband, Jason Cummings, testified that Joleen Cummings never picked up their two young sons from him the next day, which was Mother’s Day.

“I was waiting for her to pull up. I waited about an hour. I tried to contact Joleen,” he said.

Over the years, the state has released a slew of evidence, including photos of blood found in the salon and surveillance footage of Kessler in Joleen Cummings’ SUV, without her.

Kessler was also seen on surveillance video carrying trash bags from Tangles Hair Salon to a dumpster behind the building.

And a receipt shows Kessler bought cleaning gloves, ammonia, trash bags and an electric knife around the same time Joleen Cummings disappeared.

Ad

Kessler charged in death of Nassau County salon co-worker Joleen Cummings

RELATED: Texts, photos released in murder case | Kessler searched Joleen Cummings’ name 457 times | Suspect bought zip ties before Joleen Cummings disappeared

State prosecutors opened by saying Joleen Cummings was killed by Kessler, and though a body was never found, there was a large amount of Joleen Cummings’ DNA left behind at the salon. Investigators found a blue bin that contained a partial fingernail of Joleen Cummings. Prosecutors also told the jury in opening statements that Kessler search the internet on April 30, 2018, for “co worker guilty of killing co worker.”

Ad

The defense said this case is about evidence and a lack of evidence. The defense also acknowledged that Kessler and Joleen Cummings worked together and had an ongoing conflict.

In Court: Kimberly Kessler Murder Trial - State: Who was the last person to see Joleen Cummings?

Investigator: Kimberly Kessler. — Jenese Harris (@WJXTJenese) December 6, 2021

Prior to taking the stand, Joleen Cummings’ mother posted in the “Joleen Jensen Cummings Recovery and Prayer Page.” She also sent News4JAX this message: