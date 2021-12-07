UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Jacksonville

UPS is still hiring seasonal employees across to support the annual increase in package volume ahead of the holidays.

Jacksonville, Fla. – UPS is hiring 440 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area to support the increase in package volume ahead of the holidays. Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.

UPS is looking to hire for package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. If you are interested in a seasonal job with UPS, apply at jobs-ups.com.

If you’re looking for something more permanent. Nearly a third of those hired in seasonal positions at UPS last year were then hired in a permanent capacity following the holidays.