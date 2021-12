A Keystone Heights man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the accident happened about 7 a.m. on State Road 26, a mile west of County Road 1469.

According to FHP, a pedestrian was walking west on S.R. 26 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then took off.

Troopers said the pedestrian, a 37-year-old Keystone Heights man, died at the scene.

The investigation continues.