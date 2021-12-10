Sewage leaks and rodent droppings were found in 2 restaurants this week

Sewage and rodent droppings are the reasons two local food stops were briefly shut down this week. Aleesia Hatcher brings us this week's Restaurant Report.

New York Beach Bagels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This St. Augustine restaurant was shut down mainly for having raw sewage on the ground in the restaurant.

The report said that vehicle wastewater was leaking onto the ground from a pipe part of the wastewater tank being broken off.

News4JAX reached out to New York Beach Bagels for a statement but the phone number listed on Google was not a working number.

All the violations against New York Beach Bagels except the raw sewage violation were corrected while the inspector was on-site, and they were able to reopen the next day.

Hammock Wine & Cheese

Hammock Wine & Cheese in Palm Beach was shut down for over five violations, one being a repeat.

An inspector found 134 rodent droppings throughout the restaurant. Of those, 34 were found in the pull-out drawer under the ovens, two were found in the mixing bowl on the clean equipment shelf, seven were on the shelf by the pressure cooker, and more.

They also received a violation for having cold food held at greater than 41 degrees.

Hammock Wine & Cheese was also able to reopen the next day.

