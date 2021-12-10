🔒 Vote for the best ‘The Morning Show’ gingerbread house

Vote for your favorite 'The Morning Show' gingerbread house.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Let’s have some holiday fun this weekend! 🎄🎁🎅

The Morning Show anchors spent two days learning how to build a better gingerbread house and let’s just say the results were...festive!

We want to know what our News4JAX Insiders think of Mel, Bruce, Jen, Richard and Lena’s effort so we’re putting it to a vote.

Pick your favorite in the poll embed below. We purposely didn’t put their names next to them to keep the voting fair based on the results. 🤣

For a bigger challenge, try and guess which house goes with which anchor in the comments section.

We’ll reveal the winner Monday, Dec. 13 in the 8 a.m. hour of The Morning Show.