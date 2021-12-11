National Weather Service says ‘ingredients for devastation’ caused monster tornado outbreak

Marilyn Parker spoke with the National Weather Service Jacksonville about their investigation into the storms that slammed six states overnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Communities and local governments are reeling after at least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states Friday night: Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Hundreds of people are still missing and dozens are feared dead following the series of tornadoes that ripped through homes, businesses, and entire towns. Meantime, The National Weather Service is continuing to track the potential for more severe weather through the weekend as the monster system moves east.

NEW: @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ tracked the fast-moving #severe thunderstorms that produced a devastating #TornadoOutbreak overnight. More than 30 #tornadoes were reported across 6 states. Kentucky's governor called it "the most severe and deadly tornado event in Kentucky history." #KYwx pic.twitter.com/wmZplFUP0j — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 11, 2021

National Weather Service Jacksonville Meteorologist in Charge Scott Cordero said scientists are working to determine a rating for the storm, but that it will take several days to do so.

Field crews will be deployed to survey damage and conduct assessments, but for a storm spanning hundreds of miles, it will be tedious work to gain the full picture.

“It looks like the track was anywhere between 160-220 miles, getting its start in Arkansas and then it moved in a southwest-northeast direction going through Missouri Bootheel going through northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. The main cause of it was a cold front, a very strong cold front where they had abundant moisture in place and a lot of instability,” Cordero said.

