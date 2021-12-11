75º
wjxt logo

Local News

National Weather Service says ‘ingredients for devastation’ caused monster tornado outbreak

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Tags: National Weather Service Jacksonville, NWS Jacksonville
Marilyn Parker spoke with the National Weather Service Jacksonville about their investigation into the storms that slammed six states overnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Communities and local governments are reeling after at least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states Friday night: Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Hundreds of people are still missing and dozens are feared dead following the series of tornadoes that ripped through homes, businesses, and entire towns. Meantime, The National Weather Service is continuing to track the potential for more severe weather through the weekend as the monster system moves east.

National Weather Service Jacksonville Meteorologist in Charge Scott Cordero said scientists are working to determine a rating for the storm, but that it will take several days to do so.

Field crews will be deployed to survey damage and conduct assessments, but for a storm spanning hundreds of miles, it will be tedious work to gain the full picture.

“It looks like the track was anywhere between 160-220 miles, getting its start in Arkansas and then it moved in a southwest-northeast direction going through Missouri Bootheel going through northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. The main cause of it was a cold front, a very strong cold front where they had abundant moisture in place and a lot of instability,” Cordero said.

Tonight, on News4JAX at 10 Cordero talks about NWS communication operations, and reporter Marilyn Parker will speaks with a woman in Nashville who heard the tornado warning sirens. She’s going to share her experience.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

email

facebook

twitter