Jacksonville men accused of trying to register dead people to vote plead not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two Jacksonville men accused of forging voter registration applications in Duval County appeared in court Monday.

Jordan Daniels and Devin King are charged with misusing dozens of people’s personal information.

They are each accused of trying to register dozens of people to vote without their consent. According to the state attorney’s office, some of those people were dead.

Daniels appeared alongside his attorney in court Monday morning for an arraignment. He entered a plea of not guilty. King previously pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in November.

The state does allow third parties to register voters, but they must be registered with elections officials and follow state guidelines.

The News4JAX I-TEAM got a log from the supervisor of elections office showing that the woman who dropped off the applications investigators found to be fraudulent was working on behalf of the Republican Party of Florida. For one of the drop-offs, Duval Dems was also written but crossed out.

The Republican Party of Florida says that both suspects were fired by the subcontractor and that the party terminated its relationship with the subcontractor immediately when the issue was brought to their attention.

In a statement, the party said, “The RPOF conducts its voter registration operations in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. Anyone failing to meet our high standards for voter registration is immediately terminated.”

Both suspects have their next court appearances scheduled for January.

If convicted, they could face at least 10 years in prison.