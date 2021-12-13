Target recalls Letters to Santa holiday decoration

Target has recalled the Bullseye Playground Letters to Santa metal mailbox. The mailbox was sold in red or white and measures 7 inches long, 3 inches wide and 10 inches high. The words “Letters to Santa” are printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters.

The product item number is printed on the white sticker located on the bottom of the mailbox sold in stores and on the inner packaging of the two-count mailboxes sold online. Mailboxes with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

234-17-8556 Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox — Red or White

234-20-9275 Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox — Red or White (two count)

Remedy

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mailbox and return it to any Target Store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the mailbox for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.

Incidents/Injuries

Target has received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven incidents of lacerations with three requiring medical attention.

Sold at

Target stores nationwide for the single mailbox and online at www.target.com for the two-count mailboxes from October 2021 through November 2021 for $5 (single mailbox) and $10 (two-count mailboxes).

