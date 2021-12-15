New renderings show how Emerald Trail will transform Hogan Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a community meeting Tuesday night, new renderings were unveiled to show the community what it can expect with the building of the Emerald Trail on Hogan Street in downtown Jacksonville.

The 30-mile Emerald Trail is a public-private partnership between the city of Jacksonville and Groundwork that will ultimately connect 14 historic urban neighborhoods to downtown, the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek and Hogans Creek. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by 2029.

Construction has already started on the first section connecting Brooklyn and LaVilla to the S Line trial in the Railyard District and should be completed by next fall.

The Hogan Street section will follow that, so designers got feedback on the renderings from people in the community on Tuesday.

The community will next get to weigh in on design ideas for the Hogan’s Creek portion of the trail.

Rendering of Emerald Trail on Hogan Street. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Hogan Street intersection right now. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Here’s a look at some of the other Emerald Trail renderings in different parts of the city:

Here is the Emerald Trial Model Project map: