68º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

New renderings show how Emerald Trail will transform Hogan Street

Plan to create 30 miles of new trails, parks, more within 10 years

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Emerald Trail, Duval County, Jacksonville
Renderings show how the Emerald Trail could transform Hogan Street downtown. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a community meeting Tuesday night, new renderings were unveiled to show the community what it can expect with the building of the Emerald Trail on Hogan Street in downtown Jacksonville.

The 30-mile Emerald Trail is a public-private partnership between the city of Jacksonville and Groundwork that will ultimately connect 14 historic urban neighborhoods to downtown, the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek and Hogans Creek. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by 2029.

Construction has already started on the first section connecting Brooklyn and LaVilla to the S Line trial in the Railyard District and should be completed by next fall.

The Hogan Street section will follow that, so designers got feedback on the renderings from people in the community on Tuesday.

The community will next get to weigh in on design ideas for the Hogan’s Creek portion of the trail.

Rendering of Emerald Trail on Hogan Street. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)
Hogan Street intersection right now. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Related: Details, renderings of first segment of Emerald Trail released | Emerald Trail Master plan approved by Jacksonville City Council

Here’s a look at some of the other Emerald Trail renderings in different parts of the city:

New master plan and implementation strategy for the Emerald Trail.
The Emerald Trail
The Emerald Trail

Here is the Emerald Trial Model Project map:

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter