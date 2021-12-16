12 arrested in Nassau County drug busts; Over $100,000 in assets seized

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Following an investigation that lasted several months, 12 people were arrested in Nassau County and now face drug-related charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started when it received several citizen complaints about drug activity in and around the Yulee Hills and Page Hill areas in Yulee.

Using undercover operations to infiltrate and gather real-time intelligence, the Sheriff’s Office said it was able to make the arrests and seize two semi-automatic handguns, numerous knives, over $100,000 in assets (cash and vehicle), over a pound of Methamphetamine, over an ounce of fentanyl and heroin, as well as multiple pounds of illicit marijuana and concentrated THC products.

“Criminal activity will not be tolerated by the law-abiding citizens of our county, nor the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “If you know of anyone selling illegal drugs in our community or is engaging in illegal activity, please let us know.”