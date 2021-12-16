Darrell Bevell to be introduced as Jaguars interim head coach. Get to know him

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on in the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim head coach after embattled head coach Urban Meyer was fired before he could complete his first season with the team.

Bevell, who will lead the team for the final four games, will be formally introduced in his new role during a 3:30 p.m. news conference that News4JAX plans to carry live on air.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Bevell is “wildly popular” and the “polar opposite” of the kind of leader Meyer was.

Darrell Bevell being named interim coach is 'wildly popular' in Jaguars building, replacement for Urban Meyer viewed as 'polar opposite' in terms of leadership style, described as 'collegial, hard-working," by league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 16, 2021

It’s the second time Bevell, 51, has been unexpectedly thrust into the head coaching job in the last two seasons. Last year, Bevell assumed the title of interim head coach for the Detroit Lions after head coach Matt Patricia was fired. Bevell won his head coaching debut against the Chicago Bears, 34-30.

This season, Bevell has been the play-caller for the dismal Jaguars offense. In a loss last week against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars were shut out, 20-0. The team ranks 26th out of 32 teams when it comes to offensive production this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bevell started his career as an NFL offensive coordinator in 2006 for the Minnesota Vikings, where he held the position for four years. He then was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017. Bevell is credited with developing Russell Wilson into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL while he was there.

With Bevell calling the plays on offense, the Seahawks made two Super Bowl appearances and won Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seahawks came short in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots after a controversial play call by Bevell where the team decided to throw a pass on 2nd and goal from the 1-yard line with 26 seconds left instead of running the ball with Marshawn Lynch.

Bevell’s NFL career started in 2000 when he was hired by the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant. In 2003, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach and worked with Brett Favre.

Bevell was a quarterback himself in college.

In 1993, he led Wisconsin to a surprising season in which the team finished 10–1–1 to secure the school’s first Rose Bowl invitation in 30 years. Bevell finished his college career with 19 school records, including most passing yards in a single game and in a career.

On Sunday, Bevell will lead an NFL team for the sixth game of his career when the Jaguars host the Houston Texans.