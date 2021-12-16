Electric vehicle maker seclects Jacksonville for its first U.S. manufacturing facility

Cenntro Automotive, a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, has selected Jacksonville for its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility.

The company plans to create dozens of jobs and invest millions of dollars.

The new facility is expected to bring in 34 new jobs and plans to import materials into Jaxport and ship finished vehicles out from there once they’re complete.

The company is investing about $25 million in a new 100-thousand square foot space at Jaxport.

Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved the deal Tuesday.

The new site will have quality testing for the vehicles a parts warehouse and distribution operation. It could expand over time to add more vehicles and include a battery packing operation.

Cenntro Automotive plans to start assembling the vehicles within the first three months of the new year. Its goal is to produce 50,000 electric vehicles within four years.