Jaguars fans not surprised by Urban Meyer’s departure

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21-14. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans are sounding off about Urban Meyer’s departure, and for some, the news does not come as a surprise.

It seems like just about everyone who follows the Jaguars has something to say about Meyer being fired before he completed the end of his first season.

News4JAX has talked with people on and off camera who said not only are they not surprised, they’re not really upset about it either.

TIMELINE: Urban Meyer’s short tenure in Jacksonville

Loyal fans have been coming to the stadium for a long time and they’re tired of seeing the team lose. They’re just hoping to see some wins and a brighter future for the team.

“It’s been a long time. I’ve been a Jags fan since day one. And it has been tough. We had a few good years. We need some stability. I would really love to see it too for Shad Khan because he’s trying. He’s trying, so you’ve got to give kudos to him. Nobody is going to be perfect,” said Jaguars fan Charles Kemp.

Ad

Jaguars fan Mitch Stone said: “As a Florida Gator myself, I appreciated the fact that he brought us two national championships. At the end of the day, I don’t feel he was right for the NFL — and certainly wasn’t right for Jacksonville.”

READ MORE: News4JAX Insiders weigh in after Urban Meyer fired

The fans also reacted to Wednesday’s bombshell report. Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him during a warmup.

“It certainly sounded like bad behavior. Probably not appropriate for an NFL coach to do to an NFL player,” Stone said.

RELATED: Who’s next? 11 names the Jaguars could consider as head coach to replace Urban Meyer

Ad

As for who’s going to be the new head coach once this season is over, the people we spoke with said that hopefully, it’s someone who knows how to stack up the wins.