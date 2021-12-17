FWC deploys plane to assist whales possibly caught in net

FWC and law enforcement are checking in on a report of a whale and its calf stuck in a net off the coast of the Ponte Vedra Lodge

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A team with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a report that a whale and her calf are caught in a net.

The sighting was reported first by JaxAero pilot trainee Morgan Christiansen who was flying near the coast of the Ponte Vedra Lodge before 11:45 this morning.

Christianson and instructor Trent Walker said the two whales appeared to be about 1000-feet offshore.

A spokesperson for FWC told News4JAX so far this calving season the agency has counted six mother/calf pairs in Northeast Florida region waters. It includes one mother who’s named Snow Cone.

Snow Cone and her calf were spotted swimming in and around ropes off Cumberland Island in early December. It has not been confirmed if the pair near Ponte Vedra Lodge are Snow Cone and her calf.

News4JAX is working to get updates and Sky4 is on its way.