JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Sioux City will return to Mayport Friday morning from deployment, just in time for the holidays!

The sailors are returning home after working to get drugs off the streets in Central and South America.

During their deployment, they seized more than 1 thousand pounds of cocaine.

News4JAX will bring you the return live starting at 9 a.m. You can watch them come in on-air or online.