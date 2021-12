This image released by BNC shows Mike Hill, left, and Sharon Reed posing with Black News Channel president & CEO Princell Hair. The Black News Channel, nearly invisible upon its launch last year, is revamping to take on a new look starting Monday. It is adding a four-hour morning show with Hill and Reed and will be emphasizing commentary and analytical news coverage moving forward. (BNC via AP)

Tallahassee-based Black News Channel announced it was laying off an unspecified number of its 300 employees, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The report says BNC CEO Princell Hair broke the news Friday to employees. It was not immediately clear how many staffers will be impacted, The Wrap reported.

The startup cable channel made its debut in November of 2019 and is available in 50 million households.