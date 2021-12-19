Both directions of Philips Highway closed due to fire at Jacksonville Metal Recycling Center

Both directions of Philips Highway, from Reba Ave to University Blvd, are closed due to a structure fire at Jacksonville Metal Recycling Center.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, the fire started around 4 a.m. and is on a pile of recyclable metal. No buildings are on fire, but 70 to 80 firefighters are on the scene.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water are being used per minute to control the pile fire, JFRD said. JEA is currently assisting with water supply, and JSO is helping with traffic redirection.

There have been no reported injuries. Roads are expected to be closed for a while.

We will update this story as we receive more information from JFRD.